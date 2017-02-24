Chhattisgarh: Woman set ablaze for resisting rape by husband’s relative

A 30-year-old woman died after she was set on fire allegedly by her husband’s relative for resisting rape in Korba district, police said today. The incident occurred last morning in Urga police station area, around 15 kms away from here, when Ramesh Patel (25), a cousin of the victim’s husband, tried to force himself upon her when nobody was present at home, said the Urga police station SHO MM Minj. However, as the woman fought back, Patel thrashed her before dousing her in kerosene and setting her ablaze.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to her house and admitted her in a local hospital with around 70% burns.

“We managed to record her statement before she succumbed last evening,” the SHO said. The officer said Patel had tried to rape the woman on February 22 as well but beat a retreat after she ward him off. He is a native of Madwarani village. A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.