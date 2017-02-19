Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in gunfight

A woman Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire between a group of ultras and security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The gun-battle took place this morning in Kavargatta forests under Pamed police station limits of the district during a joint operation of Greyhounds (anti-Naxal force of Telangana) and Chhattisgarh Police, Bijapur Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI by phone.

The forests are located along the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Pamed is located about 500km south of the state capital Raipur and close to Telangana’s Khammam district.

As per preliminary information, apart from the body of a woman Naxal, security forces recovered two weapons from the encounter spot during a search after the firing stopped, the police officer said.

No injuries were reported among the security personnel, he said. The body of the Naxal was being evacuated to Telangana and her identity was yet to be ascertained, Dhruv added.