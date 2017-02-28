Chhattisgarh: Woman mortgages jewellery to build more than 100 toilets

Setting an inspiring example to others, a woman from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district mortgaged her jewellery to make bricks with the help of other women to construct more than 100 toilets in the village.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Campaign, Kajal Roy a sana village ward Panch said it was not an easy decision to make as she had to go through a lot of difficulties at the initial step.

“First of all I have started with my ward. Initially I started with 50 toilets and completed it on time. We have gone to each and every house hold to make people aware of using toilets and their importance. When there was problem with the funds I had to keep my jewellery on mortgage to meet with the demands. Though I don’t have any regards about it,” she said.

She also said that she sold some of her jewelleries because she thought building toilet was more important to her.

Stating that Kajal Roy has set an inspiring example, District official Priyanka Shukla told ANI that she would be felicitated for her and work, adding the administration would extend all kind of support to her.

“It is a very inspiring example. She came forward to lead this drive. Her story will inspire others. Her intention and commitment are remarkable, District administration will felicitate her and will extend all kind of support to her,” she added.

Meanwhile, Women sarpanch, who have done exemplary work under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, will be felicitated by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of International Women’s Day, according to sources.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) was officially launched on October 2, 2014 by Prime Minister Modi himself.

The campaign aims to clean the streets, roads and other infrastructure across the country.

As part of this campaign, the government is aiming to achieve an Open-Defecation Free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing close to nine crore toilets.

So far, about 3.46 crore toilets have been constructed and about 1.65 lakh villages have become ODF.

In last two years, sanitation coverage of the country has also increased to 61.16 per cent from 42 percent, according to official data.