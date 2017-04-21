Chhattisgarh: Urban bodies asked to submit report on renovation of ponds  

The Chhattisgarh government has instructed its urban bodies to submit regular updates about the renovation and beautification of ponds in their respective areas. “The urban bodies have been asked to submit the status report on renovation and beautification of ponds to the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) every week,” an official in Raipur said.

All the urban civic bodies would ensure that the reports will be sent to SUDA via e-mail every Saturday and later the details will be forwarded to the Union government, he said. The status report should be in the prescribed format containing name of the pond, sanctioned fund, expenditure, status of the work etc, he said.

The report should also contain the reason for incomplete or not starting of the work along with an approximate date by when it will be completed, he added.

