Chhattisgarh: Two Special Task Force personnel killed in face-off with Naxals

Two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, including an assistant platoon commander, were on Wednesday killed in a gun battle with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said. The skirmish took place in the forest of Tumdiwal region under Mardapal police station limits in which the two STF personnel were killed, Special Director General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi told media.

A joint team of STF and district force had launched the operation towards interior forest of Mardapal, around 350 kms from the state capital Raipur. When the security personnel reached the forest of Tumdiwal on Wednesday, they came under heavy firing from a group of ultras leading to the gun battle between the two sides.

“An assistant platoon commander and a constable belonging to STF were killed in the incident,” Awasthi said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the personnel are being evacuated from the forest, he said. Further details were awaited as the exchange of fire was still reported to be on, he added.