Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel killed, six injured in Maoist attack

Three people, including two security personnel, were killed and six others injured in a fire exchange in South Sukma’s Bhejji area on Sunday morning.

Bhejji is where 12 CPRF were killed in March last year in an ambush on a road-opening party.

Police said this was an attack on teams protecting an under-construction road between Bhejji and Elamadgu, going on to Chintagufa.

“We think the attack was by Maoist military formation as they engaged for such a long time. Two of our jawans were killed and six were injured. The injured have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment. There will have been deaths on the Maoist side as well,” said P Sundar Raj, DIG Dantewada.

The two assistant constables of the DRG (District Reserve Group) who lost their lives have been identified as Madkam Handa and Mukesh Kadti. Of the six injured Shiv Ram and R Poyam have received gunshot injuries in the stomach and the back respectively, while four others have received bullet injuries to the legs, hands and shoulder.

Police said Maoists abducted and killed Anil Kumar, an employee of the road contractor, and set on fire eight vehicles deployed at the construction site.

