Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured in IED blast

Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. Source: Google Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. Source: Google

Two security personnel were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday. The blast was carried out by naxals near forests under Tarrem police station, reports news agency PTI. The joint team of security forces was attacked while returning from an anti-maoist operation.

The blast took place when the security personnel were cordoning off a forest patch in the area. The composite squad of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), DRG and district force was involved in the operation in the interiors of Tarrem and Basaguda area.

One of the injured has been identified as Badal Murmu of CRPF’s elite wing – CoBRA – and the other is district police assistant constable Roshan Kumar. Search operation has been launched to nab the attackers involved in the incident and the injured have been sent to a hospital.

