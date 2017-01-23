Chhattisgarh: Two naxals killed in gun-battle

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Two naxals were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The skirmish took place late last evening in the jungles near Padmetta village under Bedre police station limits when a joint team of security personnel were out on a counter-insurgency operation in the region, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) SRP Kalluri told PTI.

The composite party comprising DRG (District Reserve Group), STF (Special Task Force), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and district force led by Bijapur Additional SP Mohit Garg was carrying out the operation in the jungles of Bedre, around 450 kms away from here, he said. While they were advancing through the forests of Padmetta, they came under heavy fire from a group of Maoists leading to a gun-battle between both the sides, the IG said. However, naxals soon escaped from the spot as they found security forces zeroing on them, he added.

“During searches, two bodies of male Maoists clad in ‘uniform’ besides one 303 service rifle, one 315 rifle and one bharmar (muzzle loading gun) was recovered from the spot,” the IG said. Further details are awaited as parties are yet to return to their camps, he added.