Chhattisgarh: Two injured in pressure bomb blast in Sukma district

A 56-year-old man and his minor son were today injured when a pressure bomb, laid by naxals, went off on an under-construction road in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said. The incident took place near Milempalli village under Jagargunda police station limits while the victims were on way to Dornapal in their motorcycle, Sukma Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

The injured identified as Ranjan Bala and his son Indrajit Bala (17), were travelling to Dornapal from Jagargunda, located over 450 kms from here.

Near Malempalli, their motorcycle inadvertently came in contact with a pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection triggering the blast injuring the duo, he said.

Soon after getting informed, police personnel were rushed to the spot and injured were admitted at Jagargunda sub-health centre where their condition was stated to be out of danger, the SP said.

“The Maoists have planted the IEDs to target security forces deployed to facilitate ongoing road construction on the route. Maoists are getting desperate and trying to cause fear among civilians to avoid development works including road in the region”, Elesela said.

Recently on January 18, two women and a minor girl were killed while four others injured in a pressure landmine explosion triggered by Naxals, in the state’s Narayanpur district.