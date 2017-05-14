Chhattisgarh: Two DRG personnel injured in Naxal encounter; evacuated by Indian Air Force

The injured jawans were successfully evacuated to Raipur for medical treatment after being rescued in an IAF Mi 17 chopper. (Express Photo) The injured jawans were successfully evacuated to Raipur for medical treatment after being rescued in an IAF Mi 17 chopper. (Express Photo)

Two District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel who were injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday were successfully evacuated to Raipur for medical treatment after the Indian Air Force deployed an Mi 17 chopper to rescue them from dense forest.

The area was a high threat zone close to the ongoing operations area. Since the nearest helipad for Mi 17 ops was a long distance away, a decision was taken to launch two helicopters with one functioning as an airborne escort for protection.

After getting airborne from Jagdalpur at 11:30 hrs, one helicopter landed at a field and successfully evacuated the two jawans for medical treatment. The most notable aspect of the mission was the quick response of the IAF in undertaking a very high-risk mission in an active operation area by landing at a field close to where the casualties were, and not a secure helipad that is the usual norm.

“Two DRG personnel of Chhattisgarh police have been injured in the encounter and are being air evacuated.The firing is still on,” a senior officer said. The CoBRA team, a special guerrilla and jungle warfare force of the CRPF, and other troops are still undertaking the operation and more details are awaited, they said.

