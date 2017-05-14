Chhattisgarh: Two policemen injured in encounter with Naxals in Bijapur

Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Two police personnel were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The injured men belong to theDistrict Reserve Group (DRG). COBRA (CRPF) jawans, along with the DRG, are combing the area.

The encounter came weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in Sukma district in the state. Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pitched for an aggressive strategy to combat the naxal issue. “We have to bring aggression in our policy, there should be aggression in our thinking, aggression in our strategy, aggression in the deployment of security forces, aggression in operations, aggression in bringing development, aggression in road construction,” Singh said. He also asked states affected by left-wing extremism to take ownership of the anti-naxal operations.

More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd