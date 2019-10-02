Chhattisgarh to launch four schemes to mark Gandhi Jayanti

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will launch four schemes on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Some of these schemes, two of which relate to health, have been run as pilot projects for some months.

One scheme the government is pushing hard is Chhattisgarh Suposhan Abhiyaan, which aims to reduce anaemia and malnutrition. Under the scheme — which ran as a pilot project in some gram panchayats in Bastar division from June — “fresh and nutritious” food will be given to all malnourished and anaemic women and children in gram panchayats across the state.

Under the Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Yojana, mobile teams of the health department with doctors and general medical equipment will visit haat bazaars to provide healthcare for forest dwellers, who have little connectivity and traverse long distances to villages for weekly haats.

Mukhyamantri Shahar Slum Swasthya Yojana will look to follow the same principle in urban slum areas, with mobile health teams visiting slums once a week in the 13 municipalities of the state.

Under the universal PDS scheme, along with present subsidies given to different sections, “general category families (tax payers and non tax payers) will also be eligible for food grains”.