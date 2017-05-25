Chhattisgarh: Three dalit families ostracised for complaining against molestation

“Local police has been asked to investigate the matter and take further action accordingly,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel. “Local police has been asked to investigate the matter and take further action accordingly,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel.

Three dailt families in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district have alleged that they are ostracised by the panchayat of Kurudih village for filing a police complaint against local youths who allegedly molested some women at a marriage ceremony recently, an officer said on Thursday.

A complaint alleging social boycott was filed on Wednesday, following which the local police were directed to conduct investigation.

According to the officer, some people, including women from Kurudih village under Urga police station limits, filed the complaint alleging boycott by the village panchayat.

“Local police has been asked to investigate the matter and take further action accordingly,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel.

Patel said some girls and women were allegedly molested by ‘inebriated’ youths recently during the marriage ceremony of a woman at the house of one of the complainants in the village, located around 15 kms away from in Korba.

The women who were allegedly molested belonged to the family of the groom who had visited the bride’s house as revellers, the officer said.

Following the incident, the bride’s mother lodged a complaint against the youths, who also belonged to Kurudih village, with Urga police, he said.

Annoyed with filing of the complaint, a panchayat was called in the village which decided to boycott the family of the complainant and two more families of their relatives.

The bride’s mother who complained of molestation on Thursday told reporters that they came to know about the the boycott yesterday only when a local priest refused to visit their house for performing some rituals for another marriage ceremony in the family.

“The priest refused to come to our house on Wednesday saying our family has been ostracised. Subsequently, we reached Korba to raise our plight before superintendent of police,” she said, adding that consent of entire village was not taken at the panchayat meeting and their families were also not informed that they were being ostracised.

At least six Chauhan families reside in the village.

