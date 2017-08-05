Chhattisgarh: Suspension of Assembly session death of democracy, says Opposition

The Opposition in Chhattisgarh has termed Speaker Gauri Shankar Agrawal’s decision to suspend Assembly proceedings, effectively ending the monsoon session, as “death of democracy”.

At a press meet Friday, State Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, “On the first day, we raised the issue of farmer suicides. On the second, we took up land dealings by a minister’s wife and no discussion was allowed. On the third day, we wanted to discuss Panama Papers, in which one Abhishek Singh’s name appears. Because they are afraid of facing questions, they suspended the assembly,” Baghel said.

Abhishek Singh is CM Raman Singh’s son and MP from Rajnandgaon. Chhattisgarh Janata Congress said it would gherao CM’s residence to demand a discussion on the Panama Papers case.

