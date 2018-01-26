Chhattisgarh: Supreme Court asks HC to decide plea against Aadhaar for bail in 10 days

The high court had directed all trial courts to verify genuineness of the Aadhaar card of the accused and the surety alongwith revenue papers within one week of submission. (Picture for representational purpose) The high court had directed all trial courts to verify genuineness of the Aadhaar card of the accused and the surety alongwith revenue papers within one week of submission. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Chhattisgarh High Court to hear within ten days a plea challenging its order, asking trial courts to seek Aadhaar cards of accused and sureties while granting bail. “We have been apprised by the learned counsel appearing for the Chhattisgarh Bar Council that it has filed an application for modification of the directions issued by the High Court…In view of the aforesaid, we would request the High Court to deal with the application as per law within a span of ten days hence”, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ordered.

The order came on a plea by advocate Peeyush Bhatia, seeking stay of the direction contained in the January 5 order of the high court. Advocate Manohar Pratap, who appeared for Bhatia, submitted that the high court order had resulted in breach of fundamental rights and liberty of prisoners.

Bhatia, who was present in court, said that in the Maoist-hit state, policemen had to take the help of CRPF to reach remote areas to verify credentials of accused who are granted bail and their sureties. He said that due to practical problems faced by authorities in verifying and scrutinising revenue records, the accused person has to remain in jail as his release warrant is not issued.

Advocate Rajesh Pandey, appearing for the state Bar Council, said the high court has agreed to modify its January 5 order and the matter should be referred back to it. The January 5 order came in the wake of use of forged revenue documents and sureties in trial courts. It said the menace of submission of sureties by fictitious persons to secure bail needed to be checked by all trial courts and said the courts while examining surety papers, shall obtain copy of Aadhaar card of the accused as well as of the surety.

The high court had directed all trial courts to verify genuineness of the Aadhaar card of the accused and the surety alongwith revenue papers within one week of submission. It asked trial courts to lodge an FIR if the revenue or surety papers or the Aadhaar card was found to be forged.

The court has also warned judicial officers of disciplinary action if no certification is found on the order sheets of the cases and directed revenue officers, Station House Officers to cooperate with the trial court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App