Chhattisgarh: Sukma SP transferred over ‘remark on activists’

The Chhattisgarh government transferred the Sukma Superintendent of Police on Friday evening, hours after the Congress protested in the Assembly against the police official’s alleged remark that human rights organisations should be “run over by vehicles”.

According to local media reports, SP I K Elsela made the alleged remarks during the launch of a vehicle at a showroom in Jagdalpur on Thursday, where former Bastar IG S R P Kalluri and Jagdalpur SP R N Das were also present. Elsela reportedly said that the police were working to make roads fit for new-age vehicles, and that human rights organisations should be “run over by these new vehicles”. The reports suggested that he was referring to Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group lawyers Isha Khandelwal and Shalini Gera in particular.

The Congress raised the issue in the Assembly twice on Friday, and a delegation of MLAs met Chief Minister Raman Singh in his chamber. The CM said the matter was being looked into.

Hours later, the government announced a reshuffle of IPS officers in Bastar range. Elsela was posted as SP, SIB, while Das, the Bastar SP, was transferred to Balodabazaar. Narayanpur SP Abhishek Meena will take charge of Sukma, while Kondagaon SP Santosh Singh will replace him in Narayanpur. Arif Sheikh, SP of Balodabazaar, will take charge of Bastar district. IG Kalluri was removed from Bastar a month ago, following an attack on activist Bela Bhatia’s home.

Government officials said there was consensus that a message had to be sent to prevent such statements from the state executive.

Elsela could not be reached for comment despite several attempts. Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo told The Indian Express, “We raised the issue in the Assembly. The officer concerned has said his words were misconstrued… Natural justice requires that an inquiry take place.”

Khandelwal of Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group said that Elsela’s statements were symptomatic of the abuse they face from the police in Bastar during their work, and that they were considering legal options.