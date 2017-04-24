Chattisgarh encounter: PM Narendra Modi says ‘sacrifice of martyrs will not go in vain’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on CRPF jawans in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district. At least 26 security personnel of the 74th battalion were killed in an encounter with the Maoists on Monday.

“Attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely,” the PM tweeted. He also offered his condolences to the family of those martyred in the attack. “We are proud of the valour of our CRPF personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the PM said.

PM Modi also extended his wishes for the early recovery of those injured in the attack. Monday’s attack is the worst after April 2010 attack in Dantewada district in which 76 personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh cut short his visit to Delhi and rushed to Raipur where he will hold a meeting with the officials. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also offered their condolences.

The Maoists ambushed the road-opening party of 90 jawans and opened fire at them. As per reports, seven jawans are still missing and search is on to locate them. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and are being provided medical care.

