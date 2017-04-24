Chhattisgarh encounter: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist attack, deadliest since 2010

Injured CRPF jawans being transported in a chopper to Raipur Injured CRPF jawans being transported in a chopper to Raipur

In the deadliest Maoist attack on security forces since 2010, 26 CRPF jawans were killed and six wounded in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The Naxal assault on the paramilitary forces was reported around 12:25 pm in Kalapathar area in the south Bastar region, a hotbed of Left-wing extremism. Burkapal village, within the Chintagufa police station, is located nearby.

“As per the latest report, we have lost 26 men. We are still to account for all the personnel and a search is on. About 7-8 boys are still missing. The last word on the encounter will come once the entire area has been searched and all troops contacted,” a senior CRPF officer told the Press Trust of India. There were 99 personnel travelling in the patrol. An injured jawan, brought to a hospital in Raipur, told the agency that 300 Maoist guerrillas had attacked the patrol. All the members of the patrol belonged to the 74th Battalion of the CRPF.

“The Naxals first sent villagers to check our position…I also saw some women naxals. They were all wearing black uniforms and had sophisticated weapons like the AK series assualt rifles,” the unidentified jawan told PTI. The CRPF patrol was reportedly sanitising the area where a road is being laid when the Naxal assault happened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack calling it ‘cowardly’ and ‘deplorable’. “The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families,” the PM said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was saddened by the attack and directed MoS Hansraj Ahir to rush to Raipur to take stock of the situation.

“We have taken the attack as a challenge,” Singh told reporters.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, who was in New Delhi, cut short his trip and immediately returned to Raipur convene an emergency meeting.

The CRPF has been without a full-time chief after K Durga Prasad retired on February 28.

Earlier this year, 12 personnel of the CRPF from the 219 Battalion were killed in Sukma district earlier in a Naxal ambush. That incident was reported in the dense forests near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 kms away from the state capital of Raipur.

