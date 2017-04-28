Sukma attack: Naxalite’s body recovered from site of ambush

The road in Sukma that the CRPF was guarding. (Express Photo/Dipankar Ghose) The road in Sukma that the CRPF was guarding. (Express Photo/Dipankar Ghose)

The body of a Naxalite has been recovered from the site where 25 CRPF personnel were killed earlier this week in an ambush by the rebels in Burkapal area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. “The body of a Naxalite was recovered last night from the forest, just 500 metres away from the spot where the gun battle had taken place between the CRPF and the rebels on April 24,” Special Director General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

Acting on reports of the movement of Naxals in the area after the ambush, the security forces were carrying out the combing operations, he said. While cordoning off a forested patch in Burkapal area last night, the patrolling team recovered the body of the Maoist who was reported to be killed in the ambush, Awasthi said. The body was yet to be identified, he said.

Following the ambush, there were reports of death of several other Naxalites in the gunfight but the rebels managed to drag the bodies inside the forest. The search operation is underway in the interiors of the region to trace the ultras involved in the incident, the senior police officer said.

On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven others injured when the Naxals attacked a patrol party of 74th battalion of the paramilitary force near Burkapal village of Sukma, around 450 kms away from Raipur.

Besides, 12 men of the para-military force were killed in an earlier attack near Bheji village in the same district on March 11. The CRPF is set to overhaul its anti-Naxal operations in the south Bastar in the aftermath of one of the biggest attacks on the force in the state on Monday and a fresh offensive is expected to be launched soon.

