Chhattisgarh: Seven CRPF jawans injured in encounter with Maoists in Sukma

The encounter took place in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma The encounter took place in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday. Four jawans are in a critical condition.

The jawans are from the 74 battalion and Inspector Raghuvir Singh is among those injured in the attack. The encounter took place at around 12:25 pm.

“The Naxals fired at a patrolling party of the CRPF near Burkapal village leaving six personnel injured,” PTI quoted Chhattisgarh Police Special Director General (anti-Naxal operations), D M Awasthi as saying.

The evacuation process has begun and reinforcement has also been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:12 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd