Chhattisgarh seeks legal opinion on report on land deal by minister’s wife

Chief minister Raman Singh (Source: Express File Photo) Chief minister Raman Singh (Source: Express File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday said his government has sought legal opinion on the report submitted by the Chief Secretary over purchase of a forest land by minister Brijmohan Agrawal’s wife in violation of rules.

According to media reports, Agrawal’s wife Sarita, acquired 4.12 hectares of forest land in Mahasamund district, which was gifted to the state government by a tribal farmer, despite objections raised by officials of various departments.

“We had sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the issue. We have received it and are now seeking a legal opinion on it. Accordingly, we will act on it,” Singh said.

Agrawal holds agriculture, water resources and religious trusts and endowments portfolios in the BJP government. He was speaking to reporters after the inaugural function of a two-day organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) conference in Bhopal. Agrawal’s wife and his son were reportedly building a resort on the land.

