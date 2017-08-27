Chhattisgarh: School van driver held for raping KG student

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the 30-year-old driver of her school van in the district, the police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shankar Jaiswal, was arrested on Saturday, hours after the alleged incident. Shockingly, Jaiswal had sexually assaulted the girl in the past as well since he joined as the driver with the private school in Darri last month. Jaiswal allegedly sexually assaulted the KG (kindergarten) student in the van on way back from the school yesterday in Darri police station area, around 10 kms from here, a police official said.

The girl was always the last one to be dropped home by the van driver, he said.

“Before dropping her home, Jaiswal allegedly forced himself on the girl and sexually assaulted her,” he said.

The girl complained of pain when she reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother who took her to a local hospital, the official said.

“The investigation has revealed that the accused had also sexually assaulted the girl in the past, since he joined as the driver, and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody,” the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family members, the accused was arrested last night under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, he said.

Jaiswal was remanded in judicial custody by a holiday court, he added.

