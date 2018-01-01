Chhattisgarh remained in news in 2017 mostly for wrong reasons

The Raman Singh government faced the worst criticism for the death of over 200 cows in three state-aided private shelters between August 16 and 18. (Source: Express) The Raman Singh government faced the worst criticism for the death of over 200 cows in three state-aided private shelters between August 16 and 18. (Source: Express)

Chhattisgarh was in the news in 2017 mostly for wrong reasons, be it the killing of 25 CRPF men by Naxals, death of over 200 cows in state-aided shelters, a “sex CD” allegedly featuring a state minister and uproar over alleged purchase of forest land by another minister.

Besides, shortfall in rains leading to drought in 96 tehsils and farmers’ suicides also made news. However, distribution of bonus to farmers against procuring their paddy in the Kharif crop season 2016-17 by the state government brought some cheers to cultivators.

On April 24, as many as 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and seven wounded in Burkapal area of Sukma district in the deadliest attack by Naxalites in recent years.

The Burkapal attack raised questions about counter-insurgency preparedness as just a month ago on March 11, 12 CRPF were killed in a Naxal ambush in Bhejji police station area of Sukma.

Another news from Naxal-affected Bastar that made headlines was when controversial Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) SRP Kalluri was attached with the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Raipur in February without being given any charge.

Kalluri, an IPS officer, was facing criticism for alleged fake encounters and targeting local journalists, social and human rights activists in Bastar division. The Bastar police had also faced heat over the alleged threat to social activist Bela Bhatia, who was asked by a group of men to leave Bastar in January, during his tenure.

The Raman Singh government faced the worst criticism from Opposition Congress for the death of over 200 cows in three state-aided private shelters between August 16 and 18.

According to state officials, the cows died allegedly due to “starvation and lack of care” in these shelters. One of the cowsheds was run by a local BJP leader in Durg district, while the other two in Bemetara were operated by his relatives.

Verma was arrested in this connection and the state government constituted a judicial constitution to probe.

Similarly, at least 37 cows died in 15 days at a private cow shelter in Rajadera village of Dhamtari district in December following which its owner was arrested.

The ruling BJP also came under sharp attack from the Congress over its decision to sale liquor through state-owned outlets.

In July, the news of allegations against Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal of acquiring a forest land reportedly in the name of his wife and developing a resort on it, hogged media attention.

Denying any wrongdoing in the registry of the land, the minister said the allegations against him were part of a political conspiracy and he was open to any probe.

Controversies continued in the state’s politics as a “porn video” allegedly involving Public Works Department minister Rajesh Munat surfaced in Raipur after the arrest of a senior journalist Vinod Verma in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) in October.

According to Raipur Police, Verma was arrested on October 27 after a case of blackmail and extortion was registered at the Pandri police station based on a complaint by BJP leader Prakash Bajaj who had said that he “was being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller who told him that he had a CD of his ‘aka’ (master)”.

Police claimed to have recovered 500 CDs, pen drives and other stuffs from Verma.

After Verma was arrested, the sex video allegedly involving minister Munat surfaced in Raipur, triggering a political storm with the Congress and the BJP targetting each other on the issue.

Munat lodged a complaint against state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel and Vinod Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image through the CD. The CBI has been assigned to probe the CD row.

A special CBI court in Raipur on December 28 granted bail to Verma after charge sheet was not filed in the case within mandatory 60 days.

Due to scanty rainfall, the state government declared 96 tehsils out of 150 tehsils of the state as drought affected and launched a number of relief works for farmers.

The Chhattisgarh government demanded around Rs 4,400 crore from the Centre as drought-relief package.

During the recently-concluded winter session of the assembly, the government informed the House that 61 farmers committed suicide between April and November 30 in 2017.

The other stories that drew attention were the distribution of around Rs 2100 crore to farmers for paddy procurement done in the previous kharif season and disbursement of bonus worth Rs 270 crore to ‘tendu’ leaves collectors.

