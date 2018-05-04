In Chhattisgarh, transgenders to join police force

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to recruit transgenders in its police force, in order to promote gender equality, an ANI report says. Transgender applicants, who are rejoiced over the decision, can be seen at the police parade ground in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh has become the first Indian state to do so. The state police have started conducting workshops to facilitate applications from the transgender community here, the news agency reports.

The transgender applicants would be recruited under similar guidelines as the other two genders. In 2014, a Supreme Court ruling recognised transgenders as ‘third gender’ and stated that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights.

“Just like other genders, we too wish to serve for the betterment of our country. We are happy with the decision of the state government and will leave no stone unturned to clear tests,” a transgender, who is training with other community members in Raipur, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another aspirant, Sakshi, said, “Earlier we were afraid of the transgender community. We were told to stay away from them. However, now when we got to know them closely, we have realised that they are similar to us.”

