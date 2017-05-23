Chhattisgarh: Real-time ground info for anti-Maoist ops

THE UPGRADED joint command and control centre at Jagdalpur, in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, will now now help security forces conduct real-time anti-Maoist operations with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Home Ministry officials said on Monday. According to officials, the UAV receiver station at Jagdalpur is now capable of providing information on movement of Maoist militants and pass on information on their movement on real-time basis to the forces to avoid “traps”.

The Indian Express had on May 7 reported about the upgrading of the joint command and control centre at Jagdalpur, East Singhbhum (Jharkhand), and Gaya (Bihar). The analysis centre for pictures taken by UAVs was first set up in Delhi and later in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, which delayed passing on information to the security forces. To strengthen the forces, the MHA is also in the process of procuring advanced aerial surveillance equipment, including foliage penetration radar, to monitor the activities of Maoists. Security forces often face difficulties in gathering intelligence through UAVs, which could not penetrate up to ground level in forest areas.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has submitted a detailed report to the Home Ministry stating the circumstances that led to the killing of 25 of its personnel by Maoists in Sukma district. The report talks about the apparent failure of the commanders on ground against the huge build-up of Left-wing extremists in the area that led to the incident near Burkapal, officials said.

