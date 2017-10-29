Chhattisgarh ‘sex CD’ case: Journalist Vinod Verma sent to three-day police custody

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Chhattisgarh journalist Vinod Verma, who claimed to possess a sex tape of PWD Minister Rajesh Munat and was arrested on charges of extortion, was sent to a three-day police custody on Sunday.

Verma, who was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from his Ghaziabad residence two days ago, will be produced before a Raipur court on Tuesday at 11 am.

The development comes a day after Munat filed a complaint against Verma and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, accusing them of trying to malign his image by allegedly distributing a “fake” sex CD. The case under Section 67(A) of Information Technology Act was registered at Civil Lines Police Station in Raipur.

On Sunday, the war of words between Congress and the BJP escalated over the Raman Singh Cabinet’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into the incident. Among others, the state government claimed the CD was the result of an inter-state conspiracy and organised crime.

However, Congress has rubbished the allegations and demanded Verma’s immediate release and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Supreme Court. They also sought the resignation of Munat as PWD minister.

Moreover, there were clashes between Congress party workers and the police in Raipur during protests against the Raman Singh government, though there were no reports of injuries.

