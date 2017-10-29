#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Chhattisgarh ‘sex CD’ case: Congress demands SC-monitored SIT to probe incident

Chhattisgarh ‘sex CD’ case: Congress demands SC-monitored SIT to probe incident

Clashes erupt between Congress members and police in Raipur where they were protesting against the Raman Singh-led government over the controversy

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2017 4:59 pm
sex CD, Chhattisgarh sex CD, Vinod Verma, CBI, Supreme Court probe, Special Investigation Team, Chhattisgarh minister sex row, Chhattisgarh PWD minister, Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh news Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the state government’s decision for a CBI probe into the ‘sex CD’ case was just to distract people. (Source: ANI)
Related News

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the state government’s decision for a CBI probe into the “sex CD” case was just to distract people and demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be given the job.

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the case of an alleged sex CD that arrested journalist Vinod Verma claimed to possess against PWD Minister Rajesh Munat.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh PWD Minister on ‘sex CD’ case: CBI probe will unearth ‘political conspiracy’

“We demand the resignation of the tainted minister. The CBI probe is just to distract people. We want a SIT to be formed under the Supreme Court,” Baghel said.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Congress party workers and police in Raipur where they were protesting against the Raman Singh-led government over the controversy.

RELATED REPORT: Vinod Verma arrested: Chhattisgarh govt seeks CBI probe into ‘sex CD’ case

A Chhattisgarh police team arrested Verma from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday on charges of extortion. Verma had claimed that he was being “framed”, and that the Chhattisgarh government was “not happy” with him since he had a “sex CD” of the minister.

Munat has filed a complaint against Verma and Baghel, accusing them of trying to malign his image by allegedly distributing the “fake” sex CD.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 29: Latest News