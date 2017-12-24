Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh govt wins 19-hr floor test

Raman Singh Raman Singh

Nineteen hours after it was introduced in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Congress’s no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the state was voted out early on Saturday. Arguments on the motion began on Friday noon, and a vote was only held at 7 am Saturday, after both sides put forth their views on the 168-point “charge sheet” prepared by the Congress.

While 38 legislators voted for the motion, 48 BJP MLAs voted against it. This is the second no-confidence motion that the Raman Singh government faced, and defeated.

Senior Congress leaders such as P L Punia, AICC secretary in-charge of the state, said that while the numbers were always difficult, the party had taken the opportunity to speak at length about the “misrule” of the BJP government. While some points related to allegations the state government has faced, such as alleged irregularities in PDS and “illegal” mining, others raised promises made in the BJP manifesto that remain unfulfilled.

The BJP said the no-confidence motion was a “waste of time and resources”, with some ministers like Ajay Chandrakar quipping that the motion is a good omen as the last no-confidence motion brought with it a BJP win in the next election. The ministers also said several points in the “charge sheet” were old allegations that were repeated. Chief Minister Raman Singh said he had never seen such an “unprepared” no-confidence motion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App