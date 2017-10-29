Chhattisgarh PWD Minister on ‘sex CD’ case: CBI probe will unearth ‘political conspiracy’

On Saturday, Rajesh Munat filed a complaint against journalist Vinod Verma, who claims to possess the CD, and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, accusing them of trying to malign his image by allegedly distributing a “fake” sex CD. (Source: ANI) On Saturday, Rajesh Munat filed a complaint against journalist Vinod Verma, who claims to possess the CD, and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, accusing them of trying to malign his image by allegedly distributing a “fake” sex CD. (Source: ANI)

Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat on Sunday said the CBI will unearth the “political conspiracy” and also identify those behind the alleged sex CD purportedly involving him. This comes a day after the state government recommended a CBI probe into the case.

“Had requested CM, BJP State president and national leadership for a high-level enquiry into the matter. CBI will now probe as to who is behind the fake CD and who hatched the political conspiracy. Please check facts before levelling allegations. Assassinating character of a person and making fake CDs is a matter of concern,” Munat told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Munat filed a complaint against journalist Vinod Verma, who claims to possess the CD, and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, accusing them of trying to malign his image by allegedly distributing a “fake” sex CD.

The state government claimed the CD is the result of an inter-state conspiracy and organised crime. The state Cabinet said the CD should be subjected to a high-level technical examination.

Meanwhile, the BJP, calling the 92-second clip “fake”, claimed that Munat’s face was superimposed on another person.

Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested on Friday by a Chhattisgarh police team on charges of extortion. Verma, denying the allegations, claimed he was being “framed”, and that the Chhattisgarh government was “not happy” with him since he had a “sex CD” of the PWD Minister.

