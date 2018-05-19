Chhattisgarh polls: Tickets for dedicated workers, not to those airdropped, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets with booth workers, in Bilaspur, on Friday. (PTI Photo/AICC) Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets with booth workers, in Bilaspur, on Friday. (PTI Photo/AICC)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured party workers in Chhattisgarh that tickets to contest Assembly polls, due later this year, will be given to workers dedicated to the party’s ideology and not to those “who have been airdropped from helicopters or have come from other parties”. He also said the Congress will field candidates after consultation with party workers.

On the second day of his visit to Chhattisgarh to launch Congress’s campaign for the Assembly polls, Rahul addressed a gathering of booth-level workers in Durg. This was the second such meeting he attended on Friday. Rahul also took part in a 40-km roadshow.

“…Those dedicated to Congress ideology will get tickets… the names will only be finalised after speaking to party workers,” Rahul said.

He added that it was the responsibility of the party workers to tell people about the “lies of the Prime Minister”. “We will finalise 90 per cent of the candidates by August 15. Party workers will be consulted, and even in the manifesto their suggestions are being sought,” he said.

