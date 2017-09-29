Chhattisgarh Police reforms: Panel suggests increase in leave, travel allowance

The panel recommended that personnel in the state get one day off every week and this can be separately accommodated for personnel deployed during anti-Maoist operations. The panel recommended that personnel in the state get one day off every week and this can be separately accommodated for personnel deployed during anti-Maoist operations.

A four-member committee set up by the Bilaspur High Court to look into police reforms has recommended an increase in the leave sanctioned to police personnel, weekly days off, and installation of entertainment and sports facilities in every police station. In an order dated September 26, Chhattisgarh Chief Justice TB Radhakrishnan and Justice Sharad Gupta asked the government to implement the recommendations in two months.

The committee, which includes former Chhattisgarh DGP Vishvaranjan, was formed on January 9 after the court began hearing the petition of ex-policeman Rakesh Yadav who sought police reforms across the state. The committee also includes the Home Secretary, Finance Secretary and Raipur SP.

In the panel’s recommendations, accessed by The Indian Express, it noted that while other government employees get an average of 148 days’ leave per annum, the number was as low as 61 for police personnel. It noted that there was a high degree of “mental pressure” in this line of work and, because of the lack of a weekly day off, “personnel can not attend to family or social obligations”, and the resulting mental strain is correspondingly higher.

The panel recommended that personnel in the state get one day off every week and this can be separately accommodated for personnel deployed during anti-Maoist operations as 12 days off every three months. The panel noted that it was aware that this would require an increase in the number of police personnel, suggesting a 15 per cent increase in intake. While the panel said a commitment to eight-hour shifts could not be made because of the nature of work, it recommended increase in travel and communication allowance.

