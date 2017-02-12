Chhattisgarh: Police jawan injured in exchange of fire with Naxals

A police personnel was on Sunday injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said. The skirmish took place in the forest under Bhejji police station limits when a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Group (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, a police official told reporters.

The security men were on the operation since morning in the interior parts of Bhejji, located 450 kms from Raipur. While cordoning off a forested part, they came under heavy firing from a group of ultras that led to a gun-battle between the two sides, he said. The ultras, however, soon escaped from the spot. “A jawan belonging to DRG sustained minor bullet injury injury in the incident,” he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was being evacuated from the forest, he added.