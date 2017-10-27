Chhattisgarh police gets transit remand of journalist Vinod Verma, to produce him in Raipur court

Senior journalist Vinod Verma. Senior journalist Vinod Verma.

A Chhattisgarh police team arrested senior journalist Vinod Verma from his residence in Ghaziabad at 3:30 am on Friday on charges of extortion. Denying the allegations, Verma claimed that he was “being framed” and the Chhattisgarh government was “not happy” with him as he had a “sex CD” of state PWD Minister Rajesh Munat.

Sources said the Chhattisgarh police team arrived in Ghaziabad late on Friday, after taking the last flight out. They went to the Indirapuram police station, where, according to sources, they said the arrest was “urgent” as Verma had threatened to release the sex tape in Ghaziabad and Raipur if his extortion demand wasn’t met.

“The Chhattisgarh police arrived at the police station and approached us to assist them to arrest the journalist. They said that a case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered against him on the complaint of Prakash Bajaj, a BJP leader in Raipur district,” said Indirapuram SHO Sushil Dubey.

“Our role was limited to assisting them,” said Ghaziabad SSP H N Singh.

The Chhattisgarh police claimed to have recovered 500 CDs, a laptop, a pen drive and Rs 2 lakh in cash from Verma’s residence. They also claimed to have identified a shop that Verma had approached to make 1,000 copies of the purported sex-tape. Officers, however, refused to comment on the contents of the pen drive, laptop or CDs. Verma claimed that only the “pen drive” was his, and he “had nothing to do with the CDs”.

The Ghaziabad police said a case had been registered against Verma at the Pandri Police Station in Raipur. Alleging that Verma was attempting to extort money from him, Bajaj said in his complaint that he had received a call on his landline number, threatening to leak a CD of his “aaka” and ruin his reputation.

However, officers did not respond to questions about whether Verma had made the call, whether it was from his number, or if the CD concerned was of a BJP state minister.

After his arrest, Verma was taken to the Indirapuram police station, where he was questioned about the purported sex CD, said sources. A senior Ghaziabad police officer said, “The line of questioning had to do with the allegations made against him. We were trying to ascertain the veracity of the CD and what he was planning to do with it, while also verifying the charges of extortion and blackmail.”

While he was being led away from Indirapuram to the court, Verma told reporters that he was being framed. Denying the charges of extortion and blackmail, he said: “I have a sex CD of a Chhattisgarh Minister, he is Rajesh Munat, and that is why the Chhattisgarh government is not happy with me. I just have a pen drive and have nothing to do with the CDs. Clearly, I am being framed.”

Later in the afternoon, Munat addressed the media in Raipur and said the contents of the CD were fake. “This has been done to ruin my reputation. I will ask the Chief Minister to probe the case. In all my years of politics, it has never stooped this low,” Munat said.

Meanwhile, a Ghaziabad court later granted three days transit remand to the Chhattisgarh police, rejecting the plea of defence lawyer Rakesh Tyagi, who argued that the charges could lead to a jail term of three years. Tyagi said Verma was being targeted since he was the in-charge of the Congress social media cell in Chhattisgarh. But the counsel for Chhattisgarh police argued that since the FIR had been lodged in Chhattisgarh, the accused had to be produced before a competent court there.

Verma, a freelance journalist who was earlier the Digital Editor of Amar Ujala and also worked with BBC Hindi, was a part of the fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India which went to Chhattisgarh last year to investigate the reported intimidation of journalists. The report that he co-authored concluded that there was a “sense of fear” among journalists working in Maoist-affected Bastar. “The state government wants the media to see its fight with the Maoists as a fight for the nation and expects the media to treat it as a national security issue, and not raise any questions about it,” it said.

Condemning the arrest, the Congress today said it was part of a larger narrative of journalists being intimidated by the BJP government. “The government’s action gives credibility to the notion that this CD is indeed of the minister. The CD must be looked into and Verma must be released immediately,” said state party president Bhupesh Baghel.

By evening, the AAP began protests against the minister and the Congress burnt his effigies. AAP workers put black paint on Munat’s nameplate at his residence in Raipur. Both demanded his resignation.

