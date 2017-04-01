Chhattisgarh: Parents to get Rs one lakh on child’s sudden death

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh to parents on the sudden death of their school going child, official sources said today.

“If a child studying between Class I and XII in any school in the state, dies suddenly due to any reason, the bereaved parents of the deceased child will be given an amount of Rs one lakh, as financial help,” official sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Chhattisgarh Tribes Advisory Council here last evening, chaired by Chief Minister Raman Singh.

However, it was not yet clear from when the government would implement the decision.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a delegation headed by Tribal Development Minister Kedar Kashyap will meet National Commission for Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi to resolve cases in which several people were not able to get caste certificates due to some spelling mistakes in connection with the mention of castes.

The officials said that Raman Singh also directed Revenue Department officials to complete the pending survey of nearly 831 villages in the state with the help of IIT-Roorkee and other agencies, within a year.

During the meeting, it was also decided that an aerodrome will be constructed in Bastar division headquarters at Bijapur and Rs 10 crore will be given to the Forest Department for that purpose as per its demand. The department has also demanded 37 hectares for the aerodrome, officials said.

