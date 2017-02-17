Chhattisgarh: Over eight lakh LPG connections distributed among BPL families under PMUV

An LPG connection is a necessary first step, but there is need to ensure usage as well. (File) An LPG connection is a necessary first step, but there is need to ensure usage as well. (File)

More than eight lakh LPG connections have been distributed so far to the women from BPL families under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Secretary Food department Richa Sharma today reviewed the development under ‘Ujjwala scheme’ during a meeting of the officials of the department and Oil companies where the details in this regard were given, an official here said. The food department officials informed that about 8,21,544 domestic gas connections had been provided to women from poor families since the launch of the scheme in the state in August last year.

The gas connections – double burner stove and a cylinder- had been provided free of cost to them except the nominal registration fee of Rs 200, he said. Of the total distributed connections under the scheme, 4,25,398 connections belong to Indian Oil Corporation, 2,33,296 to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and 1,62,850 to Bharat Petroleum Corporation, he added.

Sharma has directed the officials to expedite the process of distribution to achieve the stipulated target of providing gas connection to 10 lakh beneficiaries in the financial year 2016-17, he said.

Besides, she also asked the Oil companies officials to appoint domestic gas connection distributors in remote areas of the state as early as possible.

Moreover, she also reviewed the status of under-construction bottling plants, supply of gas cylinders, process of Adhaar and bank accounts seeding and others in the meeting.