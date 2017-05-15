Chhattisgarh: STF jawan injured during encounter with Naxals succumbs to injuries

The encounter came just a few weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. (Representational) The encounter came just a few weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

A Special Task Forces (STF) jawan, who was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, succumbed to injuries on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

The encounter came just a few weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Last week Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had pitched for an “aggressive” strategy to combat the threat posed by Naxals in several parts of the country. “We have to bring aggression in our policy, there should be aggression in our thinking, aggression in our strategy, aggression in the deployment of security forces, aggression in operations, aggression in bringing development, aggression in road construction,” Singh had said. He also asked states largely affected by left-wing extremism to take up ownership in anti-Naxal operations.

