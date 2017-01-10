Chhattisgarh: Nine IEDs planted by naxals recovered

Security forces on Tuesday recovered as many as nine IEDs (improvised explosive devices) allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district. (Source: Google Maps) Security forces on Tuesday recovered as many as nine IEDs (improvised explosive devices) allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district. (Source: Google Maps)

Security forces on Tuesday recovered as many as nine IEDs (improvised explosive devices) allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district. The explosives were planted near a culvert on a kuccha road between Bhejji and Injram villages under Bhejji police station limits, Sukma Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Watch what else is making news

The haul was made when a joint team of CRPF 219 battalion and District Reserve Group (DRG) was out on a search operation from Bhejji, around 500 kms away from the state capital.

Security forces have its camps between Bhejji and Injram.

After covering a distance of about two kms, when patrolling party reached near a culvert, they spotted the explosives placed beneath the earth, he said.

The IEDs of low intensity were planted to target security forces during their operation in this strategically important region, the SP said adding that further details are awaited as search operation was still underway in the area.