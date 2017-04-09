Chhattisgarh: News anchor Supreet Kaur receives praise for finishing telecast after finding about husband’s death

IBC 24 news anchor Supreet Kaur. IBC 24 news anchor Supreet Kaur.

Supreet Kaur, a news anchor at Chhatisgarh-based IBC 24, has been in the news for maintaining her composure on air despite learning of her husband’s death while reading the 10 am bulletin. Kaur, 28, married her husband Harshad Kawade last year and was blessed with a daughter. She has been working with the channel for nine years.

On Saturday, nearly 15 minutes into the bulletin she broke the news about a road accident involving a Renault Duster at Pithara in Mahasamund district. Three of the passengers died at the spot and two other were seriously injured. The new flash cut to a local reporter who gave more details about the accident without divulging any names. Kaur realised that her husband might have been among the dead as he usually frequents the route.

For the next 10-odd minutes, she kept her composure and finished the telecast. According to the crew, Kaur broke into tears as soon as the camera was turned off and started dialing the reporter to get more information. When her worst fears were confirmed she called her relatives to inform about the accident. Reports suggest the crew also realised that her husband was involved in the accident, but they could not pass on the information because the show was being recorded live.

“As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in in that region on the same day. Even though the reporter on the ground did not give out names, the team could tell that she had found out. The production team had also just found out, but could not tell her as she was live on television,’’ said a senior editor with IBC 24.

Kaur’s determination towards finishing her job and her strength in coping up with a great loss is being praised by everyone. “It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued and kept her calm for another 10 minutes,’’ the editor said. “Kaur has worked with us for nine years and is one of the most popular anchors in the state. She has a young daughter, and we stand with our colleague in her pain,” he added. During the afternoon telecast on the channel, another news anchor announced that Chief Minister of the state Raman Singh has also offered his condolences to Kaur. “She is an extremely brave lady. We are proud of her as an anchor, but what happened today has left us in shock,” another colleague was quoted by Hindustan Times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd