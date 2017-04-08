Chhattisgarh: News anchor learns of husband’s death while reading live bulletin, maintains composure

Supreet Kaur Supreet Kaur

With practiced ease, 28-year-old news anchor Supreet Kaur read the news round up from across Chhattisgarh between 10-10:30 am on Saturday morning. About fifteen minutes into the bulletin, Kaur began reading out a piece about a car accident in Mahasamund district that had left three dead and two others injured. She went to a local reporter for more details, but no names were provided at the time. But by then, Supreet Kaur had heard enough to know that she was reading out live the news of her husband’s death. For at least ten minutes after, Kaur kept her composure and continued with the bulletin on IBC 24. Only once when the cameras were off, did she break down.

Senior police officials from Mahasamund district police confirmed that Harshad Kawade, Kaur’s husband, was one of those who was killed in an accident near Pithora in Mahasamund early on Saturday morning.

“There were five people in the Renault Duster vehicle that they were traveling in, and another unidentified vehicle, most likely a truck hit them from behind. The damage to the vehicle was terrible, and three people died, with two others grievously injured, all occupants of the vehicle. Harshad Kawade, a resident of Raipur was one of them,” a senior police officer said.

A senior editor of IBC 24, one of Chhattisgarh’s leading Hindi channels, asking for the name to be withheld said, “As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in, in that region on the same day. Even though the reporter on the ground did not give out names, the team could tell that she had found out. The production team had also just found out, but couldn’t tell her as she was live on television. ”

The IBC24 editor said the channel was “extremely proud” of the way Kaur handled this most nightmarish of situations. “It speaks volumes about her sense of duty and professionalism that she continued, and kept her calm for another ten minutes. The instant the cameras went off she began calling her relatives and broke down into tears. She left for the accident site after that. Kaur has worked with us for nine years, and is one of the most popular anchors in the state. She has a young daughter, and we stand with our colleague in her pain,” the editor said.

