Chhattisgarh: Naxals ambush CRPF team in Sukma; jawan injured

A CRPF jawan was on Monday injured in a Naxal ambush and IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, officials said. They said Maoists had set up a strong ambush in the jungles of Kondasawli-Jagargunda area in south Bastar district and troops of the 231st battalion of the force got engaged in it when they were undertaking an operation.

A heavy exchange of gunfire took place between the two sides at about 9:30 am followed by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, they said.

“The Maoist ambush was successfully thwarted and a CRPF jawan suffered splinter injuries on his hand due to the impact of the IED explosion,” a senior official said. The jawan has been evacuated for medical care to the nearby Dantewada district and a search operation is on the area, they said.

The Sukma district of the state is a Naxalite hotbed and nine men of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and two others injured when Maoists triggered a landmine blast underneath their armoured vehicle in the district on March 13.

The TCOC (tactical counter-offensive campaign) of Naxals, when they launch daring attacks on forces and undertake strategic movements in these areas, is currently on.

