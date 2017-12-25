Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter at Sandra in the neighbouring Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh during an operation by Gadchiroli police commandos Sunday morning, police said.

In another operation the same morning, the police recovered ammunition from the jungle of Chhota Zalia near Katezari in the Dhanora tahsil of Gadchiroli.

“We had two good operations today. The first happened at Sandra, which is close to our border. There, a party of C60 commandos engaged a Naxal group in an encounter around 8.30 am. After the Naxals retreated, we recovered the body of a male Naxalite,” Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

