Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with police in Bastar

A Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, police said on Sunday. The skirmish took place this morning between a joint team of security personnel and the ultras in Kandanar forest area under Darbha police station limits, Bastar Superintendent of Police Rajendra Narayan Dash told PTI.

The operation was launched last night by a composite squad of District Reserve Group (DRG) and district force based on inputs about the presence of ultras in the foot hills of restive Chandometa village near Tulsi Dongri, he said.

Chandometa is located on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, about 55 kms from Darbha police station, which lies at a distance of about 370 kms from Raipur.

Watch What Else is Making News

Today, when the security men were advancing to the specified location, a gun-battle broke out after a group of cadres opened fire on them, the SP said.

The encounter lasted for about an hour following which the rebels escaped.

During a search, the body of a male Maoist clad in ‘uniform’ besides a .303 rifle, its five live rounds, a SMBL (single barrel muzzle loading) rifle, couple of detonators, bags, Maoist literature and items of daily use were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the killed rebel was yet to be ascertained as the security personnel were still inside the forest carrying out the operation and further details are awaited, Dash said.

With this, the total number Maoists killed in separate gun-battles in Bastar division this month has reached to 8, police said.