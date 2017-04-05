Chhattisgarh: Naxal involved in murder of sarpanchs arrested

A naxal who was allegedly involved in the murder of two sarpanchs in Chhattisgarh was arrested from insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said today. Laxman Bhaskar (45), active as a janmilitia member of Maoists, was apprehended from the district hospital in Dantewada town where he had arrived for his treatment on Tuesday, a district police official told media.

Acting on a specific tip-off that a naxal was in Dantewada district hospital due to some illness, a joint team of police from Bhansi police station and Cyber Cell raided the place, he said. Laxman, a native of Kamaloor Pujaripara village, was associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since past five years and working under Kamaloor Bhansi LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, he said.

The arrested ultra was allegedly involved in the murder of a sarpanch of Badekameli panchayat–Suresh Tamo in 2013–and former sarpanch of Pujaripara in Dhurli area Bhagat Kunjam in 2014, the official added. Besides, he was also wanted in incidents of loot, damaging railway property, blocking roads and other Maoist related incidents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now