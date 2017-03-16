Two naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Two naxals were gunned down on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Narayanpur district, the police said. “The skirmish took place between a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and ultras near Kochwahi village under Narayanpur police station limits,” the Inspector General of Police (in-charge) Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.

After receiving inputs that a group of armed naxals was waiting in ambush to attack security forces near Kukrajhor police camp, a squad of DRG was dispatched to the spot.

The gun battle broke out after the security personnel were fired upon by the Maoists when they reached near Kochwahi at around 2 PM, located around 10 kms away from Narayanpur town.

The encounter lasted for around half-an-hour, following which the rebels fled.

During search, the bodies of two male ultras, aged between 20-25 years, were found.

The security personnel also found a .315 rifle, a country-made revolver, two wireless sets and naxal-related materials.

Moreover, two powerful improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 25 kg each, which were planted on the road, were unearthed by the security forces, he added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the Maoists were waiting in ambush after laying the two powerful IEDs on the road. However, timely action by our jawans foiled their plan,” the IG said.

Meanwhile, a massive combing operation has been launched in the region to trace the attackers.

