Chhattisgarh MLAs try to ride into Assembly on bicycles, get suspended

BSP MLA Keshav Chandra and independent MLA Vimal Chopda were on Saturday suspended from the Chhattisgarh Assembly for a day for “unparliamentary conduct”.

The Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal said Chopda and Chandra tried to enter the Assembly annex on bicycles to press their demand (of complete prohibition in the state).

When they were not allowed to bring bicycles in, they landed in the main building wearing black scarfs and caps depicting slogans.

The MLAs had been warned not to commit such acts in the Assembly but they did it deliberately, said the Speaker, adding that they were being suspended for this “unparliamentary conduct” for the day.

While Chopda represents Mahasamund, Chandra is the BSP MLA from Jaijaipur seat.

They were demanding a complete ban on liquor in the state.

