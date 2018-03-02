Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE UPDATES: Top Maoists among 12 killed in joint operation in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh encounter: At least twelve Maoists were reportedly killed and one policeman injured on Friday in an encounter in Pujari Kanker. (Representational) Chhattisgarh encounter: At least twelve Maoists were reportedly killed and one policeman injured on Friday in an encounter in Pujari Kanker. (Representational)

At least 12 Maoists were shot dead in an encounter with a joint patrolling team from five states, near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, in the wee hours of Friday. Two of the Maoists were identified as Damodar and Lakshmanna. According to sources, Damodar was the head of the north Telangana special zone.

A joint team of anti-Naxal Greyhounds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and special police personnel from Odisha, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra were conducting combing operations in the border areas when the encounter occurred near Pujari Kankar.

