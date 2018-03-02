  • Associate Sponsor
  • Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE UPDATES: Top Maoists among 12 killed in joint operation in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: At least twelve Maoists are believed to have been killed in an encounter with a joint patrolling team from five states along the Telangana border. Two of the Maoists were identified as Damodar and Lakshmanna.

Chhattisgarh encounter: At least twelve Maoists were reportedly killed and one policeman injured on Friday in an encounter in Pujari Kanker. (Representational)

At least 12 Maoists were shot dead in an encounter with a joint patrolling team from five states, near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, in the wee hours of Friday. Two of the Maoists were identified as Damodar and Lakshmanna. According to sources, Damodar was the head of the north Telangana special zone.

A joint team of anti-Naxal Greyhounds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and special police personnel from Odisha, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra were conducting combing operations in the border areas when the encounter occurred near Pujari Kankar.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

  1. 12:11PM
    02 Mar, 18

    Security personnel shift the body of one of the deceased to a helicopter. (Express photo)

  2. 12:01PM
    02 Mar, 18

    Bastar deputy inspector general said the bodies of ten Maoists, including four women, have been recovered from the spot till now. The body of Commando Sushil has also been shifted along with the other bodies to Bhadrachalam hospital.

  3. 11:53AM
    02 Mar, 18

    A chopper lands on the area of the encounter to shift the deceased to the hospital. (Express photo)

  4. 11:48AM
    02 Mar, 18
    6 women Maoists killed

    Police said six of the 12 Maoists who were killed in the encounter were women.

  5. 11:44AM
    02 Mar, 18

    At least 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Pujari Kankar while three cops were injured in a similar encounter in Venkatapuram. (Photo: Google Maps)

  6. 11:30AM
    02 Mar, 18
    Two choppers to shift bodies to hospital

    Two choppers have been pressed into service to shift the bodies to Bhadrachalam government hospital.

  7. 11:21AM
    02 Mar, 18

    According to officials, the combing operations in the region began three days ago. The rebels were cornered at Venkatapuram-cherla-pujari kanker area.

  8. 11:16AM
    02 Mar, 18

    The bodies of the deceased are being shifted to Kothagudem government hospital.

  9. 11:15AM
    02 Mar, 18

    According to officials, around 50-60 Maoists had gathered for a meeting when the encounter broke out. The remaining rebels managed to escape.

  10. 11:10AM
    02 Mar, 18
    Maoist head of north Telangana special zone killed

    Damodar and Lakshmanna were among the 12 Maoists who were killed in the incident. According to sources, Damodar was the head of the north Telangana special zone.

  11. 11:08AM
    02 Mar, 18
    Maoist encounter in Telangana

    Three policemen were injured in a separate Maoist encounter at Venkatapuram in Jayshankar Bhoopalpally district of Telangana.

  12. 11:07AM
    02 Mar, 18
    Greyhounds constable Sushil Kumar dead

    Greyhounds constable Sushil Kumar, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries.

  1. Kabir Kabir
    Mar 2, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    Good news. Eliminate as many of these power-crazed psychopaths as possible. They idolise Chairman Mao, a man who killed millions of people in China, one of the biggest genocidal megalomaniacs the world has ever seen. These 'maoists' will kill anyone who disagrees with their warped ideology. Zero sympathy for them. Flush them out like rodents and eliminate them. In fact, they should have bombed them from the air, would have got more of them. Next in line should be the communists who secretly support them.
    1. C
      C . Sekhar
      Mar 2, 2018 at 12:03 pm
      Pro-coporate govts and extremistic Maoists are culprits. They should be defeated by the mass awakening of adivasi people . Only a mass movement of adivasis can democratise and liberate them .
      1. Damodar Biswal
        Mar 2, 2018 at 11:40 am
        All these people should be killed as they oppose development in under developed region.
        1. Raman Braman
          Mar 2, 2018 at 11:34 am
          Why not just bomb the whole group? They are not even animals. They don't deserve any sympathy. They murder their fellow humans for some failed ideology.
          1. KBD
            Mar 2, 2018 at 11:14 am
            left-wing terrorism has killed more than the jihadist leftist are more dangerous than pakistan as they live among us
