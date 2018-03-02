Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE UPDATES: Top Maoists among 12 killed in joint operation in Bijapur

At least 12 Maoists were shot dead in an encounter with a joint patrolling team from five states, near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, in the wee hours of Friday. Two of the Maoists were identified as Damodar and Lakshmanna. According to sources, Damodar was the head of the north Telangana special zone.
A joint team of anti-Naxal Greyhounds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and special police personnel from Odisha, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra were conducting combing operations in the border areas when the encounter occurred near Pujari Kankar.
Security personnel shift the body of one of the deceased to a helicopter. (Express photo)
Bastar deputy inspector general said the bodies of ten Maoists, including four women, have been recovered from the spot till now. The body of Commando Sushil has also been shifted along with the other bodies to Bhadrachalam hospital.
A chopper lands on the area of the encounter to shift the deceased to the hospital. (Express photo)
Police said six of the 12 Maoists who were killed in the encounter were women.
At least 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Pujari Kankar while three cops were injured in a similar encounter in Venkatapuram. (Photo: Google Maps)
Two choppers have been pressed into service to shift the bodies to Bhadrachalam government hospital.
According to officials, the combing operations in the region began three days ago. The rebels were cornered at Venkatapuram-cherla-pujari kanker area.
The bodies of the deceased are being shifted to Kothagudem government hospital.
According to officials, around 50-60 Maoists had gathered for a meeting when the encounter broke out. The remaining rebels managed to escape.
Damodar and Lakshmanna were among the 12 Maoists who were killed in the incident. According to sources, Damodar was the head of the north Telangana special zone.
Three policemen were injured in a separate Maoist encounter at Venkatapuram in Jayshankar Bhoopalpally district of Telangana.
Greyhounds constable Sushil Kumar, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries.