Chhattisgarh: Maoists gun down village Sarpanch in Bastar district, officials suspect he was police informer

Suspected Maoists gunned down the village sarpanch of Chindugarh village near Koleng in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Officials suspect that the sarpanch was a police informer.

Earlier in June, a local Congress leader Chhannuram Mandavi (55), formerly a sarpanch, was killed allegedly by Maoists who accused him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Following the incident, the Congress accused the ruling BJP of failing to provide security to the opposition party’s leaders in Bastar region.

A recent report by the Chhattisgarh government and its anti-Maoist wing show a decrease in numbers of suspected Maoists killed. According to the data, 135 Maoists were killed in 2016. The number falls to nearly half, 76, in 2017.

