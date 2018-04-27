Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE Updates: At least 7 Maoists killed in Bijapur

At least seven Maoists were killed by security personnel in an encounter that took place in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh -Telangana border, officials have said. One Self Loading Rifle, one .303 rifle, six rocket launchers and three grenades were among the weapons recovered. It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. More details are awaited.
Officials said the joint operation by the greyhounds and Chhattisgarh police took place in Ilmidi police station, in south Bijapur, along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. A huge cache of arms has been recovered from the Maoists. More details are awaited.