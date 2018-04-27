Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE Updates: At least 7 Maoists killed in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. (Representational Image) Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. (Representational Image)

At least seven Maoists were killed by security personnel in an encounter that took place in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh -Telangana border, officials have said. One Self Loading Rifle, one .303 rifle, six rocket launchers and three grenades were among the weapons recovered. It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. More details are awaited.