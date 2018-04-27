Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
  Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE Updates: At least 7 Maoists killed in Bijapur
Chhattisgarh encounter LIVE Updates: At least 7 Maoists killed in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: At least seven Maoists have been killed by security personnel in an encounter in Bijapur.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2018 12:38:19 pm
Chhattisgarh, Bijapur, Telangana, Maoists Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. (Representational Image)

At least seven Maoists were killed by security personnel in an encounter that took place in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh -Telangana border, officials have said. One Self Loading Rifle, one .303 rifle, six rocket launchers and three grenades were among the weapons recovered. It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. More details are awaited.

Chhattisgarh Maoists encounter LIVE Updates: Several Maoists have been killed in an encounter in Bijapur

    12:38 (IST) 27 Apr 2018

    Officials said the joint operation by the greyhounds and Chhattisgarh police took place in Ilmidi police station, in south Bijapur, along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

    12:03 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

    It was not immediately known when the encounter took place. A huge cache of arms has been recovered from the Maoists. More details are awaited.

