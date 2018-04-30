Chhattisgarh: Maoists abduct govt engineer, construction worker, police launch search

Police officials said that one of the two construction workers Raju Gupta was let off by the Maoists and returned to the district headquarters. (Representational) Police officials said that one of the two construction workers Raju Gupta was let off by the Maoists and returned to the district headquarters. (Representational)

The Chhattisgarh Police have launched a manhunt to look for a government sub-engineer and a construction worker after alleged Maoists abducted them in the Balrampur district of North Chhattisgarh, which borders Jharkhand on Saturday. A group of close to fifty Maoists had also set fire to five vehicles involved in construction work in the Samri area of the district, before abducting three men including Petrus Dungdung, the sub engineer.

Police officials said that one of the two construction workers Raju Gupta was let off by the Maoists and returned to the district headquarters. “Both the CRPF and the district police have launched an operation in the forests of Samri and while there has been no success so far, we are hopeful that Dungdung, and Shankar Bihari the other worker missing will be found and released,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, In Dantewada, eight hundred kilometres away in south Chhattisgarh, a COBRA jawan was injured after an encounter with Maoists in the Bacheli area of Dantewada. A joint operation had been launched from the Gangaloor police station limits in Bijaour district, and when the teams reached the bottom of the Bacheli hill on the Dantewada side of the border, they were faced with an IED explosion and then an exchange of fire. Constable Piyush Kumar sustained injuries in the blast, but is said to be out of danger, senior officials said.

