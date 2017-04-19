Chhattisgarh: Maoist militia commander, two members held

They used to supply provisional items to the ultras and also put up banners and posters, the officer said. (Source: Google maps) They used to supply provisional items to the ultras and also put up banners and posters, the officer said. (Source: Google maps)

A Maoist militia commander and two members, belonging to Chhattisgarh, were on Wednesday arrested from Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said. Militia commander Madivi Idama and two militia members — R Hanumaiah and K Nagesh — were arrested from outskirts of Venkatapur mandal of the district, ASP (Eturnagaram Sub-Division) Rahul Hegde told PTI over phone.

The trio belonged to Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and were working for Venkatapur Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district for the last five years.

They used to supply provisional items to the ultras and also put up banners and posters, the officer said.

Idama is also accused of involving in planting land mines (targeted at police) along with other dalam members in June and November last year, the ASP said. “No weapons/arms were seized from them. A case was registered and further probe is on,” Hegde said.

